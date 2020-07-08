Coordinators for Ithaca Porchfest announced via Facebook Tuesday evening that the annual porch-side music festival will not be taking place this summer amid safety concerns over COVID-19.
The Ithaca Porchfest Planning Committee said that the nature of Porchfest, a grand musical event with a turnout of several hundred people in close proximity, is impossible to host safely while the COVID virus remains as unpredictable and dangerous as it is. The committee said that they're considering hosting a virtual Porchfest in lieu of the normal event if the community expresses enough interest.
"We just felt like there's no way to make it safe during the pandemic. We don't know what September will look like, but with the return of the students— and Porchfest is hundreds of people wandering around— there's just no way to enforce anything." said Lesley Greene, co-founder of the yearly Fall Creek musical staple.
This year will be the first year the annual event will not take place, following suit of several other summer festivals expected to take place this summer. Some, like the DIA's Summer Concert Series and the annual Grassroots Festival, have taken to hosting their events virtually; Grassroots is choosing to air archival footage.
Porchfest began in 2007 after Greene and her neighbor, Gretchen Hildreth, conceived the idea over an outdoor ukulele/convo session. Since then the event has grown from 20 local bands to nearly 200 performers who travel near and far to perform in the weekend-long event, with support from INHS. Its reach has also extended to over 150 cities and towns across the continent, between the U.S. and Canada.
Greene said that she and her co-planner, Andy Adelewitz, are interested in moving the event online in some capacity, although they haven't decided what form that would be, whether live stream or video packages of bands performing on their own porches.
Tompkins County entered Phase Four of the governor's four phase plan to reopen the state while attempting to stymie COVID-19 infection rates. Recent weeks have seen a progressive growth of mass gatherings since the final stage of reopening, leading some to grow concerned for the safety and continuity of decreasing infections as rates increase elsewhere across the country.
Tompkins County currently has 169 positive cases and 288 pending results.
