In a lengthy email to the campus community today, Cornell University President Martha Pollack laid out the unfortunate realities the school is facing in the short term future as a result of the widespread impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.
Pollack's announcement came in an email to the school community Wednesday afternoon and included the school's most direct language about how they plan to handle the economic difficulties the school will face, which will reach hundreds of millions of dollars as currently predicted. She further revealed that due to the outbreak, there would be "no feasible path" to in-person academic activities during the summer, meaning all scheduled courses for the summer will either be canceled or converted to online offerings.
"We learned a lot from the Great Recession of 2008, and we are better prepared financially now than we were then," she wrote. "Even so, our financial modeling shows an estimated potential loss for the Ithaca and Cornell Tech campuses of between $160 million and $210 million by the end of the next fiscal year, with a potential longer-term impact of approximately $40 million per year for at least two more years."
Ominously, those projections are assuming that the campus will be able to be open and fully operational for the fall semester, something that is not at all a certainty. The school's campus has been closed since March 13, when they sent students home early for spring break. After spring break, in late March, classes were converted to online instruction.
Pollack said the bulk of the money lost will come from students requiring higher amounts of financial aid to attend the school. The school is projecting an additional $145 million in financial aid needed by students. At the Weill Cornell Medicine school in New York City, Pollack said the school has already incurred $200 million in losses from clinical revenue because of service stoppage outside of COVID-19.
"These will almost certainly include painful steps such as furloughs or layoffs, but we are considering programs to protect the salary and benefits of our staff for as long as possible," Pollack said. She continued that more information on the "details of our financial situation" would be made available later this week.
Pollack also announced the formation of a set of committees that would help orchestrate the proper way to handle a wide range of reactivations, including classes, online teaching, research, etc. Work from those committees is expected to be completed by May 15.
Perhaps the most significant of the decisions by those committees will be the big question: when will students return, and in what capacity will that be? Pollack mentioned three specific plans: bringing back all students in late August; reopen the campus in phases over a period of weeks; having only a subset of students return, etc. They will also tackle how to address and tweak online teaching if that is how classes must return in the fall, as well as how to re-initiate research activities.
"Underlying all of these and many more questions is the reality that any emergence from complete shutdown carries risk," Pollack said. "Until there is an effective treatment or a vaccine for COVID-19, every decision we make regarding in-person campus activity will require us to accept and tolerate some degree of that risk."
The announcement came on the same day the Ithaca Voice reported that Cornell was set to receive $12.8 million from the recently approved federal CARES Act.
"The decisions we make now will have an impact that will extend past our own community and beyond our own time at Cornell," Pollack concluded. "None of them will be easy' many will necessarily evolve a the pandemic and its economic impact continue to unfold. But I am confident that, together we will find a way forward -- and a way to be together again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.