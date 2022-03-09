ITHACA, NY -- A new Department of Community Safety with a civilian leader and a separate division of unarmed responders to address non-violent situations was in a draft proposal presented to Ithaca Common Council last week. The draft is part of the ongoing effort to reimagine Ithaca’s police department and faces months of discussion and revision starting April 6 before the Common Council in the hopes of putting something before the voters for approval in November.
At the very end of February 2021, then-mayor Svante Myrick presented the Reimagining Public Safety proposal. There were 19 recommendations in total, many shared with the county as collaborative recommendations. However, the one that got the attention and stirred up the most controversy was recommendation one, which read: “Replace the City of Ithaca Police Department with a Community Solutions and Public Safety Department.”
The reactions were mixed and loud, and as the proposal was fleshed out through many meetings, it became clear that it was, perhaps, less radical than it sounded. Ithaca police officers were not going to lose their jobs and the department was not going to be abolished. Still, what exactly that recommendation entailed was not entirely clear.
In late June of 2021, Myrick announced a city task force to figure out the details of recommendation one and named former council member Eric Rosario to lead it. Eventually, Karen Yearwood was brought on as co-lead and the task force got to work. Members of the task force included three members of the Ithaca Police Department (including the president of the Police Benevolent Association), alderpersons George McGonigal, Ducson Nguyen and now Acting Mayor Laura Lewis, as well as a number of community members. Technical experts were also brought on, such as Acting Police Chief John Joly, Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne, District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, and Director of Emergency Response Michael Stitley.
At the March 2, 2022 Common Council meeting, the task force finally had some answers about recommendation one.
A new agency
The task force is proposing a new umbrella city agency for public safety called the Department of Community Safety. According to Rosario, there were votes taken on different naming ideas, and the winner was one that had been submitted by a community member through the collaborative’s website.
The Department of Community Safety (DCS) would be led by the commissioner of community safety. The commissioner position would be filled by a civilian leader who “brings a background in racial justice, social work, public health, public or business administration and demonstrates in-depth knowledge of the intersections of race, public health and public safety,” according to the report. The commissioner would report directly to the mayor.
Rosario explained that putting a civilian in charge was a priority to the group.
“I think in terms of oversight, it should be the job 100% of a civilian,” he said.
He explained that currently the chief of police reports to the mayor, who is also in charge of overseeing all other city departments. Having one person that can focus all of their energy on overseeing the department will “drive the cultural change in a department like this,” Rosario said.
The DCS would have two divisions within it — the Division of Police and the Division of Community Solutions.
The Division of Police would be staffed by the current officers of the Ithaca Police Department, keeping the union intact as well as all titles, salaries and benefits. It would be responsible for key law enforcement responsibilities, in particular calls that represent a serious threat to public safety or that state law requires be conducted by a police officer.
The task force is also recommending the division of police restructure its beat design with the priorities of creating an even distribution of 911 calls between beats and incorporating walking beats while “maintaining neighborhood integrity.” It’s also recommended that by the next collective bargaining agreement, the division of police switches to the Pitman shift assignment configuration.
The Pitman schedule provides 24-hour coverage by rotating four shifts and squads. This gives each squad every other weekend off and ideally equalizes call volume between the beats. Currently, IPD operates with 8.25-hour shifts, with officers working in a pattern of four days on and two days off. The six-day cycle means officers do not have fixed work days or days off.
The current contract for IPD runs through Dec. 31, 2023 and under that contract shift schedules for responders cannot be changed until the bargaining process begins again.
The Division of Community Solutions would be staffed by civilian first responders. It would be responsible for responding to “quality of life” scenarios and other incidents, including those involving referrals to mental health or other social service providers. It would also take on law enforcement duties that can be carried out by non-police, such as the administration of certain kinds of fines and penalties.
The task force is recommending initially hiring five unarmed responders for the division of community solutions, and their title will be community responders. Ideally they would bring skills in community engagement, de-escalation, crisis intervention and referral to mental health and social service providers. Their duties would also include patrolling of public spaces to promote community safety and engagement, supporting administrative functions of the department, writing reports documenting incidents and calls for service and working in collaboration with other community resources.
The commissioner of community safety would oversee both divisions, but there would also be a director of police and director of community solutions. The director of police will also be referred to as the police chief where necessitated by state law.
The report recommends that both divisions should provide 10 hours of paid service per month to predetermined community service sites, with patrol officers specifically serving within the geographic boundaries of their beats.
Call delineation
A large focus of the work done by the task force was on call delineation, or deciding what calls should go to which division. Roughly, the calls were split by determining whether the call type required an armed or unarmed response, but the report notes that these decisions will be refined and adjusted under the leadership of the commissioner based on staffing, departmental policies and further analysis.
The division of police would respond to the following calls:
• Assault
• Bomb threat
• Burglary
• Criminal mischief
• Dead body
• House alarm triggers police
• Intoxication
• Robbery
• Shots fired
• Stabbing
• Warrant
• Weapons
• 911 call hang-up
The division of community solutions would respond to the following calls:
• Animal bites
• Animal problem
• Bad check
• Child abuse
• Civil complaint
• Escort
• Fire outside
• Fireworks
• Fraud
• Hazmat
• Information
• Local law
• Noise complaint
• Parking problem
• Personal injury collision
• Property check
• Property complaint
• Repossessed vehicle
• Service call
• Special detail
• Theft of mail/packages
• Traffic collision
• Unclassified
• Vehicle fire
• Welfare check
There is then a third category of calls, called the “it depends” category. Rosario said these call types need to be further analyzed to determine if they need to be broken down into smaller categories, if they need an in-person response at all, or if they merit a co-response between armed and unarmed responders. For instance, a co-response might be appropriate in situations such as trespassing where there is a potential threat to public safety. The co-response model will be determined under the leadership of the new commissioner. The “it depends” category contains the following calls:
• Assisting another government resource
• Disorderly conduct
• Dispute
• Domestic
• Drugs
• Harassment
• Missing person
• Overdose
• Psychiatric
• Sex offense
• Suspicious
• Traffic complaint
• Traffic offense
• Transport
• Trespassing
• Unsecured premise
• 911 call with no one talking
Currently in the city of Ithaca, the Tompkins County Emergency Response System (aka 911), can dispatch calls to three response units: the fire department, the police department and emergency medical services. All 911 calls received by dispatch must be routed to one or more of these three options. According to the report, establishing the DCS with the division of community solutions would create a fourth dispatching option.
Training & technology
Training recommendations comprise a large section of the task force’s report. Training for both divisions should “emphasize a community-centered model which prioritizes community protection through de-escalation tactics, alternative to use of force, trauma-informed approaches, mental health awareness, holistic responses and data collection practices,” according to the report. It’s also recommended that training resources should focus on trainings that are shown to have a positive impact on officer engagement with the community, and that the DCS should establish an evaluation process for its training program to assess its impact.
In addition to the basic training required by the state for all officers, the task force recommends both divisions receive crisis intervention training with a focus on mental health crises, procedural justice training, implicit bias training, enhanced communication techniques, trauma informed training, brain development training, conflict resolution training, critical thinking/problem-solving training, collaborative public safety training, data collection training and training on the history of policing and public safety in Ithaca.
The task force also recommended a few technology improvements, specifically to the online records management system. It’s also recommended to invest in speech recognition technology to make report writing more efficient and accurate, and a mechanism to allow the public to report lower-priority occurrences online.
In order to improve accountability to the public, its recommended that the following data is collected and publicly reported: type, number and share of 911 calls by response, outcomes of unarmed responses disaggregated by race and other demographics, outcomes of police activities disaggregated by race and other demographics, and complaints filed against responders from either division.
Budget
The big question is how much all of this is going to cost. The task force is estimating an initial budget of $1.15 million, which is separate from the existing $12.8 million budget of IPD.
• $139,000 for commissioner of community safety salary
• $105,000 for director of community solutions salary
• $117,000 for benefits of above positions
• $285,000 for five community responders
• $136,000 for benefits of new community responders
• $100,000 for two vehicles with radio equipment
• $66,000 for uniforms, computers, tech costs and office supplies for community responders
• $57,000 for new data analyst position
• $27,000 for benefits for data analyst
• $90,000 for additional training for entire DCS
• $28,000 for speech recognition technology
The above estimates have community responders making $57,000 per year. A starting salary for an IPD police officer under the current contract is $55,652, with a bump up to $70,000 per year the following year, and a max of $87,000 by year four.
Council reaction
This is just the start of the process, with a discussion slated for the April 6 Common Council meeting and public town halls anticipated throughout March. However, Council members did get a chance to voice their initial thoughts at the March 2 meeting.
Alderperson Robert Cantelmo noted the discrepancy between the number of responders in divisions and the amount of calls each is expected to respond to.
“The report recommends five unarmed responders, though does note they’ll be answering up to 1/3 of calls,” he said.
According to a report by Matrix Consulting Group, the 10 most common calls for service at IPD over the last year are the following:
• Assist (1,224)
• Welfare check (1,015)
• Property damage accident (919)
• Theft (760)
• Alarm that triggers police (732)
• Noise complaint (665)
• Suspicious (637)
• Dispute (633)
• Parking problem (596)
• Traffic complaint (532)
Welfare checks, noise complaints and parking problems are all designated to the community solutions division. Additionally, property damage accident isn’t seen in those exact words on any of the call delineation lists, but does seem as though its closest fit is also the unarmed division. That means over 3,000 calls would go to that division — and that’s just for four out of the 25 call types assigned to it. Of the top 10 most common calls, another four are currently designated as “it depends,” meaning it could need a co-response that would also require the community solutions division to respond. Just two of the top 10, alarm triggering police and theft, would definitively go to the 68-person police department.
Alderperson Jorge Defendini agreed that with the big difference in division size, the new unarmed division is limited in what they can take on.
“Five unarmed officers but 60+ IPD members doesn’t send a strong message about reimagining public safety,” he said. “It feels like a failing of reimagining public safety. There’s more potential to go further with the reform.”
In response Yearwood said that big changes take time, and that the department will continue to be evaluated as time goes on.
McGonigal said he agrees with the police not responding to non-life threatening calls, though he does worry that means it will exacerbate people’s opinion that police only show up when there’s already trouble.
Rosario, however, said that by reducing the workload on the police, it frees them up for more meaningful interaction with the community between calls to build trust with residents.
Alderperson Cynthia Brock expressed concern that the report doesn’t do enough to remedy the culture of policing, which she said is “at the root of everything we’re hoping to do.”
She also asked if there were any plans for internal check-ins to hear how minoritized communities are feeling about policing and if there’s going to be a safe way to let leadership know who problem officers are.
Lewis said it will be up to the commissioner to set the culture and the tone of the department, and Rosario said that council will have the opportunity to make policies as robust as they want.
Brock added that she felt having a civilian commissioner was redundant because the chief of police is legally allowed to be a civilian.
“You do have chiefs of police who are not police officers, therefore you wouldn’t need the two divisions underneath the commissioner because the commissioner is the chief of police,” she said.
Lewis argued that was not the intent of the resolution originally passed by council, but Brock disagreed.
“I don’t think the resolution would have passed without the flexibility of that language,” she said.
The short discussion at council was the very first phase of the implementation of the recommendations. Next up, time will be set aside at the April 6 Common Council for discussion, and adjustments will be made as council works through it. Lewis said she couldn’t say for sure what resolutions will be necessary or if a referendum will be required. However, City Attorney Ari Lavine said the odds are good that there will need to be a referendum in November. If that is the case, the local law needs to be approved by council at the July 6 meeting at the latest.
