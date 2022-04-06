ITHACA, NY -- Police are looking for a man accused of attempting to rob the CVS pharmacy at 625 W Clinton St. Ithaca police officers responded to the store shortly after 3 p.m. on March 5 for a report of an attempted robbery.
According to police, the suspect had fled the scene but was described as a white man with a thin build and reddish hair, wearing a gray Under Armour brand sweatshirt and a dark backpack. He allegedly entered the business, approached the pharmacy counter and handed a note to an employee demanding that they turn over narcotics from behind the pharmacy counter. It also threatened the use of firearms against store employees if the demand was not met.
The suspect then fled without displaying a weapon and without obtaining any narcotics, police said. Officers canvassed the area but could not locate the suspect.
At this time the investigation into this matter is ongoing. If anyone not interviewed by the officers on scene witnessed this incident or has further information including information about the identity of the suspect pictured below, contact Ithaca Police Department. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.