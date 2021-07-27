Ithaca Police Station

(Photo: Tim Gera)

Ithaca Police Department is seeking leads as it continues investigating the homicide of Alan Godfrey, 32, on July 20. 

This shooting homicide occurred in a well-traveled area and IPD investigators  believe that several vehicles and pedestrians were in or passed through between  12:40 – 12:45 a.m. Anyone who may have been in or passing through the 200 block of Taughannock Boulevard or the 900 block of W. State Street is asked to contact the IPD Investigations Division via any of the below methods.  

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245  

Police Administration: 607-272-9973  

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000  

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

 

