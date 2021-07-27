Ithaca Police Department is seeking leads as it continues investigating the homicide of Alan Godfrey, 32, on July 20.
This shooting homicide occurred in a well-traveled area and IPD investigators believe that several vehicles and pedestrians were in or passed through between 12:40 – 12:45 a.m. Anyone who may have been in or passing through the 200 block of Taughannock Boulevard or the 900 block of W. State Street is asked to contact the IPD Investigations Division via any of the below methods.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
