Ithaca Police conducted a search of the Texas Roadhouse location on South Meadow Street in Ithaca after repeated bomb threats were made Thursday evening.
The incident was reported at 6:13 p.m. Officers responded to the restaurant, where they learned a man had made "several" calls to the business stating that there was a bomb inside.
Management then evacuated the restaurant so police could investigate. The location was searched but no explosives were found. IPD and Cornell Police Department K9 units searched the business.
IPD Investigative Division is continuing to investigate this incident.
Police are asking anyone with information related to this or other crimes, please contact Ithaca Police Department at 607-272-3245.
