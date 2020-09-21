ITHACA, NY– Police responded to a call about a burglary at the 400 Block of East Buffalo St. at approx. 8:50 p.m. on Friday evening.
Police said that when they arrived at the complainants residence, they were told that the complainant was in his bedroom when he heard a noise from his kitchen that sounded like another person. When he went to investigate police said that the complainant found an intruder in his kitchen, who is assumed to have entered through a kitchen window.
According to the complainants report the unidentified intruder was 5'8" tall, presumably a Black male, who wore grey sweatpants, a red face mask. Following a brief confrontation, the intruder fled the scene in an unknown location.
The case remains ongoing. An initial canvas of the area yielded no results, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department by any of the following means, those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.
Residents are also reminded to safeguard their homes and property by taking precautionary measures such as using interior and exterior lights and locking doors and windows. All are encouraged to report any suspicious persons or activity to the Ithaca Police Department.
Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245
Police Administration: (607)272-9973
Police Tipline: (607)330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
Please edit this -- as soon as I read it and it said, "PRESUMABLY A BLACK MALE", I wanted to scream. I am a white woman and this frustrates me, if you're unsure of what nationality or race the male was, please indicate that. But when you presume something, you're assuming and for crying out loud.... it's 2020 and I thought we were a bit more educated than this. Not well worded at all.
