Ithaca police responded to a report of a purse snatching in the Kohl's parking lot, 410 Elmira Rd., on Oct. 15 around noon.
The police report stated that the subject of the robbery was exiting a vehicle in the Kohl's parking lot when two men hopped out of an older, full-size, grey/silver model Chevrolet and snatched the subject's purse.
The two suspects are described as white men, approx. 6 ft. tall and scruffy-looking. One wore a bright, multi-colored head covering, similar to a bandana, and blue jeans. The report did not list a description of the second robber.
The suspects are said to have fled the scene after quickly returning to their vehicle, driven by a third person: a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is said to have looked between 20 and 30 years old.
The incident doesn't appear to be related to the robbery that occurred on Tuesday, police said.
The investigation into this incident is still ongoing and the Ithaca Police Department is asking that anyone with information contact the Ithaca Police by any of the following methods:
Police Dispatch: (607) 272-3245
Police Administration: (607) 272-9973
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
