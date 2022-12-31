On December 30 at about 7:03 PM the Tompkins County 911 Center received a 911 call from the Dandy Mini Mart, 805 W. Buffalo St. Employees on scene reported a black male with his face covered came into the store with an AR Style Rifle and pointed it at the cashier.
Officers responded to the location and learned that the subject fled northbound from the Dandy Mart. Ithaca Police, assisted by Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies located a male subject nearby that matched the description of the suspect.
Evidence from the attempted robbery was located nearby and included a Mitchell Arms 16A3 .22 Caliber Rifle with a pistol grip and collapsible stock. Said rifle also contained a removable magazine loaded with .22 Caliber Ammunition. A picture of the Rifle is included below.
The defendant Sean J. Reese, an 18-year-old male from Front Street in Binghamton, NY was arraigned on the following charges:
Attempted Robbery 1st Degree: Penal Law: 110.00/160.15-(04), a class C Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree: Penal Law: 265.02–(07), a class D Felony
The defendant was arraigned by the Honorable Judge Peacock in Ithaca City Court and was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $100,000 Cash Bail or 10% of $100,000 Assured Bond. Defendant is scheduled to return to ICC on 01-04-2022 at 1:30 PM.
Any persons who may have been in the store during the incident that have not spoken with Police are asked to contact IPD by one of the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245 Police Administration: 607-272-9973 Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
