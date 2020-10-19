ITHACA, N.Y.—Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call for help for a hiker found injured by a passerby on Cascadilla Gorge Trail in Ithaca.
Rescue crews located the injured man around the halfway mark between Stewart Ave. and Cascadilla Hall on Cornell's campus where he was found 50 ft. on an embankment. A ropes crew was able to rappel down and retrieve the injured.
Police are still uncertain how the subject landed over the embankment. Police reports state that the individual was semi-responsive when located; taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital.
The investigation into this incident is still ongoing and the Ithaca Police Department is asking that anyone with information contact the Ithaca Police by any of the following methods:
Police Dispatch: (607) 272-3245
Police Administration: (607) 272-9973
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
