ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police arrested Anthony Coyne, 24, of Ithaca in connection with the shooting on Hudson Place on May 26 during which one or more suspects shot into a second floor apartment. Police responded to Seneca Street Parking Garage around 12:30 p.m. on June 3 to locate Coyne who allegedly matched the shooter’s description.
After verifying his identify, he was taken into custody without innocent and charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and tampering with physical evidence. According to police, there were additional outstanding warrants that he was arrested on for burglary in the third degree and a violation of probation warrant.
The defendant was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on a $5,000/$10,000 bail.
The investigation is active and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the IPD Investigations Division through any of the following means.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.