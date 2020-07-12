Police have issued a pair of press releases regarding two incidents that took place over the weekend.
On July 11, Ithaca police officers responded at 1:52 a.m. Officers from the Ithaca Police Department responded to an alarm at Byrne Dairy at 215 N. Meadow St., where they learned that a firearm had been displayed during a robbery. The suspect pointed what appeared to be a dark colored semi-automatic pistol at the cashier while demanding money. Police said the suspect fled the scene and described him as a 5'7" Black man with "average build wearing a ski mask, clear gloves, a grey or black down 'puffy' jacket, black pants with a white stripe down the side and white sneakers."
Separately, police are searching for a suspect that smashed the windows of several cars in the 200 block of West Spencer Street in the early morning hours of July 12. Officers tried to make contact with the owners of the vehicles, but weren't able to contact all of them.
If your vehicle or property was damaged in this area, or you have information regarding this incident, the police are asking that you contact the Ithaca Police Department.
At this time the investigation is ongoing, as is the robbery investigation, and there are no further details available for release. Anyone with information can contact the police via the following methods:
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline 607-330-0000
- Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
- Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice
