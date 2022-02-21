ITHACA, NY -- A man entered a local business with a stab wound to his torso at 2 a.m. on Feb. 19, according to Ithaca police. Police said the man was initially uncooperative, claiming not to know where he was stabbed or by who. Eventually, he told police he was stabbed by a Black male in the parking lot of West Village Place; officers were unable to locate a crime scene in the area. The victim was transported to a regional trauma center and refused to cooperate further.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this crime should contact the Ithaca Police Department.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.