Police are currently investigating a shots fired report in Collegetown, in the 900 block of East State Street.
Ithaca police are being helped by Cornell University police with the investigation. The call came in around 5:12 p.m. on Friday, when several shots fired reports were made via 911. No victims were located, but East State Street was closed between Mitchell Street and Brandon Place. Traffic is being detoured at Pine Tree Road and State Route 79 in the Town of Ithaca.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
Police Dispatch: (607) 272-3245
Police Tip Line: (607) 330-0000
Anonymous e-mail tip address: cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
