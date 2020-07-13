crime scene

Ithaca Police Officers investigated a report of multiple gunshots fired in the West End Sunday night. 

At approximately 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the call in the 600 Block of West State Street area. At the scene, officers say they located evidence of a shooting that included damage to a vehicle. 

No injuries were reported related to the incident. 

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department. 

