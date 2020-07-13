Ithaca Police Officers investigated a report of multiple gunshots fired in the West End Sunday night.
At approximately 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the call in the 600 Block of West State Street area. At the scene, officers say they located evidence of a shooting that included damage to a vehicle.
No injuries were reported related to the incident.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline 607-330-0000
- Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
- Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice
