In consecutive press releases last night, the Ithaca Police Department announced that they were investigating separate incidents that occurred over the last two days in downtown Ithaca.
The first was a shots fired report from Wednesday night, which Ithaca police investigated in the 300 block of South Cayuga Street. Police received multiple reports around 10:30 p.m. of shots fired following a verbal dispute. A "dark colored sedan" was seen leaving the area after the gunshots. There have been no injuries reported.
The second report regarded a robbery Thursday afternoon, which occurred behind the Tompkins County Mental Health building on Green Street. The victim told police he had been approached by an unidentified man who punched him and knocked him to the ground. He then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim and fled.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.
The investigation into both incidents is ongoing. Those with information should contact the Ithaca Police Department at:
- Police Dispatch: (607) 272-3245
- Police Administration: (607) 272-9973
- Police Tipline: (607) 330-0000
- Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
- Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice
