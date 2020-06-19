Ithaca Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night at the corner of South Titus Avenue and South Cayuga Street.
Police announced in a press release that around 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a dispute report at the intersection. Upon arrival, Ithaca police found a victim who said that while he was parked, two men entered his car. Both displayed knives and "menaced the victim" while demanding money.
The release states that a struggle ensued and the suspects fled on foot, leaving the victim with minor injuries. Police said both suspects were described as black males. It was also reported that several vehicles were traveling through the area and possibly witnessed the altercation.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline 607-330-0000
- Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
- Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice
