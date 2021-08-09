ITHACA, NY -- A man was hit in the head and robbed in the area of W State Street between Plain Street and Geneva Street at about 1:15 a.m. on July 8. A man reported he was walking home toward the Commons when three unknown men approached him and demanded his property. According to police, the victim tried to reason with the suspects before being struck with what he believe to be a metal pipe. The suspects took his phone and wallet.
The victim and the suspects are not believed to know each other. According to police, the suspects are three Black men. No other description is available. The victim was not seriously injured.
Police ask anyone who witnessed the robbery to reach out, and ask residents in the area with doorbell or surveillance cameras that face W State Street to check their footage. Anyone who captured the incident or the suspects fleeing are asked to contact police.
Contact information:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
