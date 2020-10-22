ITHACA, N.Y.— Ithaca police are conducting an investigation into a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening along the 500 block of West State St.
The victim has been identified as 45-year old, Ithaca resident John Ray Lawton. Police said they located Lawton on W. State St. after pursuant patrols responded to a call about "shots fired" along W. Green St.
Lawton was found deceased at the State St. block "of an apparent gunshot wound". Next of kin has been notified, police said. No other information is known about the victim at this time.
According to initial reporting done by the Ithaca Voice, the investigation into the homicide closed several blocks of W. State St. Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The road reopened to traffic at approx. 8 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department Investigations Division at: (607) 272-9973 option 4, or utilize the anonymous tip line located on the City of Ithaca Police webpage at cityofithaca.org
