Ithaca police are investigating a shooting in Ithaca that was reported around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday night.
The department's release doesn't include much information other than that a gunshot wound victim was reported at Cayuga Medical Center, with injuries deemed to be non-life threatening. The victim, according to police, is not cooperating with the investigation.
Still, police said the incident is "believed to have happened on Corn Street in the City of Ithaca." Police are asking residents of that street who may have heard or witnessed the incident, or those who may have a security camera that captured the incident, to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline 607-330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice
