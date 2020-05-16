The Ithaca Police Department issued a press release overnight regarding multiple reports of shots fired in the South Titus Avenue and South Cayuga Street area. The incident reportedly happened around 1:15 a.m.
According to the release, officers responded to the area and began searching for potential victims and witnesses. Witnesses described hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a white sports car leaving the area right after the gunshots. There were no victims located and the investigation is ongoing.
The police are asking for help with the investigation from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department:
Police Dispatch: (607) 272-3245
Police Administration: (607) 272-9973
Police Tipline: (607) 330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous email tip address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice
