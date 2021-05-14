ITHACA, NY -- A person was transported to a regional hospital via helicopter after being set on fire while inside a parked vehicle in a parking lot on Chestnut Street. The Ithaca Police Department is currently investigating the assault and arson that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on May 14.
Below is a picture of a person of interest that the IPD would like to speak with.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, and or the pictured person of interest is encouraged to contact the IPD Investigations Division. Individuals can remain anonymous if they wish to do so, and can communicate through any of the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
