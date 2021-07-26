ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police are investigating after occupants of a home in the 200 block of First Street came home to find a bullet hole in their house on July 25. Police were called at 7:52 p.m. by one of the residents who told officers the occupants had left their home approximately one hour prior and returned to find a bullet hole through the wood frame of their window. Police did confirm that a bullet travelled into the resident.
Any witnesses in the area between 6:52 p.m. and 7:52 p.m. in the area of 200 First St. on July 25 should call the Ithaca Police Department. Police are also asking residents in the area to review any surveillance or doorbell cameras they have that face the roadway and report anything that might be related to the incident.
The following options can be used to contact Ithaca Police:
Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245
Police Administration: (607)272-9973
Police Tipline: (607)330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
