The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred in the early Sunday morning at 701 W. Seneca Street, the Tompkins Trust Company.
Police say they have determined that the suspect forced himself into the building.
Based on security footage, the person appears to be a white male with a tall and thin build. In photos, he appears to be wearing a black mask, a large navy blue sweatshirt, jean shorts and black sneakers. The vehicle the suspect used to leave the scene is presumably a 2018-2020 dark-colored Honda Civic
The Ithaca Police Department is asking for anyone with any information that would aid this investigation to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
People arrested by the Ithaca Police Department are presumed innocent until proven gPolice Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline 607-330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.