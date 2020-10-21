ITHACA, NY -- Perhaps no topic has been debated more widely throughout both Ithaca and the country as police funding. Following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor — as well as countless other people of color throughout the nation’s history — by police, protests erupted worldwide this spring and calls began across the United States to defund the police.
What defunding the police means is complicated, and frankly, so is funding the police. From contractual obligations like paying for dry cleaning to obvious costs like equipment replacement, the police budget is complex. Some argue less money should go to police departments and more should go to social services to help those with mental health problems and addiction issues.
When Mayor Svante Myrick presented his proposed 2021 budget for the city of Ithaca, he suggested defunding eight positions at Ithaca Police Department that are currently vacant. Last week, on Oct. 14, Police Chief Dennis Nayor met with Common Council and requested five of those positions back.
A lengthy discussion ensued, running the gamut from the department’s current staffing issues and SWAT, to officers on long-term leave and repairing the department’s relationship with the community.
Staffing
“We’re running on fumes,” Nayor said. “I’m struggling to keep my officers well enough to do their job at the level people expect.”
Nayor cited that, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice, the average rate of police officers is 2.4 officers per 1,000 residents. With a permanent population of about 31,000, that means the Ithaca Police Department should have 74.4 officers. Nayor said IPD is currently operating with 61; however, 10 are out on leave and are not active, bringing the functioning total to 51. Additionally, three more officers were injured that week during an arrest.
“That puts us 31% below average,” he said. “To maintain what we do with a number that is so starkly below what we need — that’s why there’s been an increase in burglaries, robberies, gun-related calls.”
Nayor also clarified that the reason those positions were vacant in the first place was because he had been looking for the right people to fill them.
“I was waiting for quality people who are diverse, kind, compassionate and will treat people well,” he said. “I was banking on doing that and had conversations with the local Civil Service Commission to open the test up nationally to expand reach to accomplish that.”
Myrick, however, argued that crime was more complicated than just the number of officers.
“I think this numbers game is a fool’s errand,” he said. “Trying to figure out the right number of officers based on any other city is never going to work out because crime is complicated and multifaceted. The chief said there have been more robberies because there are fewer offices, but between 2012 and 2019 we’ve had increasingly fewer officers and increasingly fewer crimes. Why is that? Because crime is not only a function of how many officers you have, it’s also a function of how strong the economy is, how strong your social supports are and what else is happening in the world. Police departments around the world are noticing more crimes of desperation because of the pandemic and lockdowns.”
Some council members wondered if adding officers back would reduce the amount of overtime hours being worked, thus negating the costs of the five officers. Nayor said that yes, the amount of overtime would go down, but Deputy Chief John Joly added the department would still be short-staffed so the difference would likely be negligible, especially because of the cost of benefits for new officers.
“We have overtime positions that aren’t filled because officers are burned out,” he said. “We’ve been holding people over trying to keep a safe level of staffing, but we’re stretched so far beyond capacity we can’t even fill the need with overtime.”
Funding those five positions with benefits would add $410,175 to the city’s budget, while at a county-wide forum Nayor said that in 2020 the department will have budgeted $800,000 for overtime and $5.6 million for salary and benefits costs.
Long-term leave
One of the reasons the police department is currently so shorthanded is that 10 officers are currently not active, and Nayor said it’s assumed seven of them will not return; three have been out for two to four years but are expected to return at some point. Those officers can be out for any number of reasons, including long-term disability, administrative leave, military assignment, field training status or family and medica leave.l
Multiple council members expressed concern about the high number of non-active members, and Nayor agreed that it was hurting the department.
“I think it’s a drain of the limited resources we have to know that person holds a position but isn’t here,” he said. “If there’s no pathway to come back, they should find one or medically retire. Again, I don’t control that, but I have brought it forward [to HR]. I don’t know why it’s occurring, but that would free up positions.”
Human Resources director Schelley Michell-Nunn said that her department is doing what it can to get officers retired or back in the field.
“We’re working closely with our insurance agency to monitor individuals’ progress,” she said. “For those with a long-term disability, we have moved forward in applying for disability and retirement. We have one or two that have been submitted to the state and are waiting to hear back […] If we don’t have an indication that they’re not able to return to full duty, there’s not a lot we can do in terms of filing for disability retirement because we don’t have the support of documentation to support that request.”
Michell-Nunn said that sometimes an officer will try rehabilitating an injury, only to end up needing surgery which delays the recovery even further.
The city’s attorney, Ari Lavine, said that there are incentives for officers to stay out as well that could encourage officers not to return as soon as they can, including the fact that they are receiving their salary tax free for the period of the disability. Michell-Nunn said that sometimes the city hires an independent doctor for a second opinion to make sure the officer isn’t being kept out unnecessarily in an effort to mitigate that.
Nayor agreed that officers avoiding coming back could potentially happen, but that many work to get back as soon as possible.
“I had [an officer] in my office today who was injured in the arrest [on Oct. 12] who asked his doctor to cut him loose to return as soon as possible because his fellow officers need him,” he said. “I know it bothers him that he’s not out there.”
SWAT
Funding for the IPD’s SWAT team has been a talking point among community members, as activists have called for the demilitarization of police. The topic came up as council members asked for clarification for SWAT costs, training and benefits. The SWAT budget last year was close to $200,000 and encompassed costs for travel and training for both officers and K9 units.
“The [SWAT] team is a part-time team, but they’re full-time officers who bring the highest level of tactical skill to the community,” Nayor said. “Things that could go wrong don’t because of that training. They understand the value of negotiation and they understand de-escalation […] If things go wrong, a lot of times it’s because there’s no way it can go right. This team puts all the odds in our favor.”
The IPD added a SWAT team to its force after investigator Michael Padula was killed while responding to a call for an emotionally disturbed person in 1996. Alderperson Stephen Smith asked if other cities the size of Ithaca generally have SWAT teams, but Nayor said it was less about the designated SWAT team and more about the training those officers got by being part of it. However, Joly clarified that comparable cities to Ithaca like Binghamton, Auburn and Cortland also have SWAT teams.
“They bring those skills to basic patrol, to domestic violence or gun calls, or some other call that ends peacefully because they have those skills,” Nayor said. “We wouldn’t have a team that’s reserved only for SWAT — that’s for big cities — but with the current challenges going on, to know we have that team is a huge benefit and peace of mind. Having that team puts the best odds in our favor for a safe outcome.”
Alderperson Cynthia Brock said, after hearing from community members about the SWAT truck, that she would suggest repurposing or renaming the truck.
“It’s a galvanizing instrument,” she said. “You have often said it’s primarily a communications vehicle, so I would like to strongly urge we as a community to repurpose and rethink this vehicle as a communications vehicle and a community support vehicle and remove the SWAT name. It’s a very intimidating and dominantly aggressive vehicle.”
Nayor, however, disagreed.
“It’s a reflection of Ithaca in a positive way,” he said. “Sometimes we pull up with that vehicle and someone in a house with a gun sees it and they come out. It’s a valuable tool in that sense. And a lot of people in the community love it.”
Community policing
As the protests have worn on, they’ve grown more tense and increasingly destructive, with protesters ripping down and burning the flag at IPD and spray painting the building with obscene messages. This tension and the calls for police reform around the country prompted the council to ask about more community-based policing tactics.
“What we have been seeing from dozens of speakers at council and protests is that we really have a breakdown in trust in our community,” Brock said. “Throughout this evening, I’m listening to the discussion, and we’ve been talking about responding to disturbances […] we’re setting up this presumption of an adversarial situation. I’m not hearing about what we’re doing as a department and community to bridge that gap […] I think it’s representative that many protesters are white because people of color are afraid that they themselves would be the target of a response. So with all this tactical training, what training have we engaged in to assist our officers in dealing with a way to build trust, increase accessibility and create cultural competency?”
Nayor said that the department has put in hours of training to gain skills in working with vulnerable populations such as the LGTBQ+ community, however this year that has been negatively affected by COVID and the department’s staffing issues.
“I believe in outreach,” he said “Instead of looking at things nationally I like to stay local. I’m open to conversations and I’m looking forward very much to the reform movements we’re undertaking.”
At the beginning of the council meeting there was an opportunity for public comment. Resident Genevieve Rand spoke and suggested ending patrolling as a way to make residents feel safer and reduce the workforce for officers.
Alderperson Seph Murtaugh agreed with that general idea, and encouraged getting creative and rethinking the patrol model.
“It doesn’t make sense to have patrolling in areas where there’s no need,” Murtaugh said.
Brock took an opposite stance when it came to community policing, however, noting it was a good way for people to get to know the officers serving them.
“Our residents appreciate seeing officers on patrol and in their neighborhoods and being around,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a universal sentiment that residents don’t want to see officers making themselves present and available.”
Nayor reiterated that he believes in collaboration and reaching out to the community, and that he’s excited about what the reimagining of IPD could look like. All municipalities in the state are required to submit a plan to the governor’s office for police reform by April 1, 2021.
The council will vote on the budget on Nov. 4.
