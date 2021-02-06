ITHACA, NY -- After a difficult 2020 and 25 years in law enforcement, Ithaca Police Chief Dennis Nayor is ready for a break.
“2020 was such a relentless pace,” he said. “We were dealing with major issues — managing the response to the pandemic, civic unrest — it’s just completely all consuming. You don’t get to choose the pace, you just have to keep up with it.”
With a retirement slated for spring 2021, Nayor said he wanted a little bit more time to see a few projects through to the end and to help make sure the transition to new leadership at the department goes smoothly. Specifically, he mentioned wanting to see the reimagining public safety project through, as well as help bring on LEAD, which is a “harm reduction program that diverts people from the criminal justice system to some other means that might be more applicable,” he said.
Nayor said that while the decisions regarding his replacement are up to the city, he would be willing to help if they wanted his assistance in any way. He added that Deputy Chief John Joly meets the requirements for the chief position and has expressed interest in it, but that the city would likely bring in outside candidates as well to exhaust all options.
As for what’s next for Nayor, he’s not quite sure yet.
“I’m going to sit back and evaluate,” he said. “I’ve done this at a high level for a very long time. I have my master’s, so I might puruse teaching or consulting […] or I might want to switch and do something not related that I don’t even know what it is. But I do look forward to disconnecting for a while.”
Nayor was named police chief in 2019 following the retirement of former chief Pete Tyler. Tyler had handpicked Nayor to serve as his deputy chief the year prior to his retirement; Nayor was formerly a police chief at the Oneonta police department before coming to Ithaca.
Though short, Nayor said he’s enjoyed his time serving the city of Ithaca, especially as he’s led the department through some of its most tumultuous times, including weekly protests against police, the pandemic and a couple controversies surrounding misconduct by officers. He’s also taken a lead role in the reimagining police process.
“It was extremely busy and extremely meaningful,” Nayor said of his time in Ithaca. “I’ve gotten to be part of a lot of major events and changes, and helped shape the trajectory of the department … and I will still keep doing that as I work through the reimagining of policing. I want to get the department on the best track possible […] I’ve got a great team here, and it was together that we’ve accomplished a lot.”
