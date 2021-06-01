ITHACA, NY -- Acting Police Chief John Joly presented guidelines and expectations pertaining to behavior at protests following a request from Mayor Svante Myrick.
“It’s the culmination of a difficult year nationally and locally,” Joly said. “We realized there really wasn’t a written policy on hand about how to address these protests, and our takeaway was there wasn’t enough direction for the public about how to protest, where to protest, and parameters so people can understand what would be acceptable.”
Joly worked in collaboration with the Community Police Board to come up with the guidance. Mike Simons, a member of the board, explained that the Oct. 22 protest that resulted in the use of pepper spray by police and several arrests of community members specifically influenced the guidelines, as it had led to several investigations by the Community Police Board.
“We recommended something for both the community and for the police, because we heard confusion about expectations for conduct at protests from both police and protesters when we were doing that investigation,” Simons said. “We wanted to start from a positive and proactive place where we can make it clear we embrace freedom of speech and assembly regardless of the message being presented.”
The guidelines are split into Green Zone, Yellow Zone and Red Zone, which correlate to peaceful protests and demonstrations, the line between peaceful protest and criminal activity has been crossed, and a protest has become violent and there is immediate danger to public safety and health, respectively.
Activities listed in the Green Zone include speeches and teach-ins, marches or parades that do not block traffic, singing, carrying signs, banners and posters, distributing written materials, picketing if access to businesses and public facilities is not forcibly blocked, public prayer, mocking/demanding action by public officials and performances or plays, including mock funerals. The expectations for police behavior in the green zone is minimal presence from law enforcement with officers in regular uniforms to direct traffic and de-escalate disputes.
Joly described the Yellow Zone as activities that are technically violations of city code or state law.
“Arrests would be appropriate, however we specifically outlined that at protests and large demonstrations that we’re asking officers not to make arrests on the Yellow categories,” he said. “They’re low-level violations and we don’t want to create a larger problem than we already have.”
These activities include: blocking streets and sidewalks in a way that causes inconvenience but no danger to public health or safety; refusing to move when asked by police officer; passive resisting arrest (i.e. lying down); using audio equipment in violation of noise ordinances; and painting graffiti or murals on public or private property without authorization.
Joly said officers would need approval from a supervisor to make an arrest on Yellow Zone offenses, and it would depend on the totality of the circumstances.
Red Zone activities are clear violations of the law that could cause harm or injury to people. Joly said arrests can be made on Red Zone offenses without approval, though if possible, approval would be ideal.
These offenses include: discharging, brandishing or threatening to use firearms, real or fake explosives, fireworks, chemical sprays, or other dangerous weapons; possessing a firearm or other item banned at a demonstration by city announcement; theft or vandalism of public or private property, including breaking windows, forcing entry and setting fires (excluding contained, symbolic burning of one’s own property); forcibly blocking streets, sidewalks, or access to public facilities or private businesses; throwing rocks, bricks, sticks, poles, bottles, etc. at other people or property; punching, kicking, choking or physically restraining another person, including fighting between opposing protest groups or interfering with law enforcement making arrests; and attempting to take a first responder’s gear (i.e. a police officer’s weapon or a firefighter’s fire extinguisher).
The guidelines did not require a vote, but committee members were supportive.
“There was a lot of public concern last year about several events in the city, this is an excellent way to approach it,” Alderperson Graham Kerslick said. “This is what it means in terms of expectations of the city, and it’s important to get that out.”
