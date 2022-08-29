On August 24 the City of Ithaca Community Police Board held a meeting to discuss how to move forward with choosing a new police chief and reimagining public safety. The Community Police Board (CPB) was created by the City of Ithaca to act as the community liaison to the Police Department and actively foster positive communications between police and all segments of the community.
During the meeting, Common Council member George McGonigal updated the CPB on the work being done by the committee to continue reimagining public safety, which includes five members of Common Council. According to McGonigal, the committee is looking at possible changes or additions that can be made to the Ithaca Police Department’s current training process, as well as what unarmed community resolution officers will be asked to do. They are also looking into collecting data regarding call types and traffic stops in an effort to create a record of how police officers interact with the public.
According to McGonigal, “One of the definite things that the committee hopes to do is study call types and what the function of the unarmed contingent will be, including how much they will interact with IPD when they're doing their jobs.” The committee is going to bring in law enforcement like police officers and the District Attorney to make clear what types of calls police officers are required to respond to by state law.
McGonigal continued saying, “Those things were not finished with the original task force. And input from police officers about what is and what is not possible for unarmed personnel to do—legally—according to state law, was not figured out or talked about. So that's one of the definite things this committee will be doing.”
The committee is set to meet once a month starting on September 14. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis wants a report from the committee by the end of the year, so the committee only has four months to get answers.
According to McGonigal, “the report that we come up with at this short-lived committee is due at the end of December, that timeline may be extended, but data collection is going to be ongoing.”
Community Police Board member Richard Onyejuruwa said that he feels like attempts like these have been made in the past and have achieved little results. He also asked McGonigal to explain what definition of “reimagining” the committee is working with.
“What is the current definition that folks are operating with as far as what reimagining means?” asked Onyejuruwa. McGonigal responded saying, “I don’t think we have a clear definition. That’s why it’s one of our goals.”
That didn’t sit well with Onyejuruwa, who responded to McGonigal saying, “People have been doing work under a particular direction for the last two years or so under a particular definition. So taking two years to come up with a definition is leaving me a little confused.”
According to Community Police Board member Bruce Beem-Miller, “that’s part of the problem here as far as making progress, it’s either too broad or it’s not defining exactly what the definition is.” He continued saying that “the objective of this committee should be to narrow down the definition and start assessing priorities.”
However, Onyejuruwa responded saying, “it sounds like this committee was put together to attempt to rectify some of the mistakes that might have occurred in the last review session. But is that going to be the same situation in the future? Is there going to be another committee in the Spring? How is this a sustaining endeavor?”
The answers to these questions remain unknown, and it seems that confusion continues to surround much of the reimagining public safety process.
McGonigal also announced that the search committee that was formed to look for the next Chief of Police in Ithaca has found three qualified candidates. However, the search process is being reopened for a short period of time so more applicants can apply. According to McGonigal, the interview process will begin once more people apply for the position.
The difficulty to find a new Chief of Police is representative of the overall staffing crisis that has hit the Ithaca Police Department. According to IPD Deputy Chief Vincent Monticello, following the recent retirements of three police officers, IPD currently has 52 officers and fourteen vacancies. Monticello told the Community Police Board, “With recent retirements we’re trying to recruit through lateral transfers, as well as the tests that will be given in the Fall. But 14 vacancies…that’s a huge task that we’re faced with regarding recruitment and hiring new people.”
“We’re not going to be able to hire fourteen officers overnight, it’s going to take some time to build back up,” said Monticello. As a result, the department will be looking to expand technology such as stationary license plate readers and bodycams to assist investigations.
According to Monticello, “One of the things that we’re looking at is technology, not to replace officers, but to assist us in some of the major investigations and flag safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.