ITHACA, NY -- Carlton J. Lenahan, 23, was arrested by Ithaca Police and charged with burglary in the first degree, assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree. The charges stemmed from a home invasion in the 800 block of N Cayuga Street on Nov. 20.
Lenahan allegedly entered a residence by force armed with a knife. Ultimately, the residents and the defendant sustained physical injuries, including stab wounds and were all transported for medical treatment.
Lenahan was arraigned and remanded to Tompkins County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000.
