Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 81 has endorsed the re-election of Cynthia Brock as First Ward Alderperson of the Ithaca Common Council. Democratic Primary early voting begins June 12-20 at the Board of Elections. Primary voting day is June 22 in neighborhood locations.
Local 81 Business Representative Marcus Williamee said, “We feel that you will support and fight for the issues that will help benefit not only the 1,400 union members that make up our local, but also all the working families in our State. We will notify all our members and their families to let them know of this endorsement and encourage them to support you on Election Day…Our hope is that you will accept this endorsement and that the support from the working men and women of this organization will aid in your successful bid for political office.”
“I am honored to accept this endorsement,” Brock said. “Local 81 members make, install, and service the plumbing, pipefitting, and HVAC that keep our City services going, as well as our health care facilities, schools, stores, and homes. They will be key as we move forward with the infrastructure projects now facing the City.”
Brock, whose political career began as a member of the Board of Public Works, also noted that Local 81 is a factor in her push for better jobs. “Local 81 provides first-rate training to equip Ithaca workers for well-paid, in-demand jobs. I encourage anyone interested to check out their apprenticeship program at https://ualocal81.org/apprenticeship.aspx,” Brock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.