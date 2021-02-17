The Planning and Economic Development Committee engaged in a lengthy discussion about the Ithaca Energy Code Supplement, the new building code designed to get Ithaca to its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030. Both numerous public commenters and committee members suggested support for moving the timeline up to get there faster. Members of the public wanted to see the plan moved up by five years, getting Ithaca to carbon neutrality by 2025 instead. After some discussion, the committee thought it might be more realistic to push it up by two years instead.
The committee also spoke at length about concerns with certain aspects of the project, such as the fact that a push to electrification might not be all that green if the power grid is still primarily "dirty" energy. Affordability was also a concern, as the committee wanted to make sure they were not alienating not-for-profit developers with their new policies.
There was also a presentation by Terry Carroll about community choice aggregation, which is essentially bulk buying electric or gas energy supply by municipalities on behalf of its residents.
