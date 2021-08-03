The Planning and Development Board met for its first in-person meeting in City Hall since the beginning of the pandemic. Absent Chair Robert Lewis and members Garrick Blalock and Elisabete Godden, the remaining board members discussed a lengthy July 27 agenda sprinkled with proposals for commercial and residential projects.
201 East Tompkins Street in Fall Creek
Serviente is relocating his artisanal glass studio at 201 East Tompkins Street in Fall Creek, and local coaches Jana Leyden and Andy Lonsky want to use the commercial space as a community fitness center.
The planned fitness center requires a special permit because it will have a commercial use while located in a lower-density residential neighborhood (R-2b).
With the aim to “bring a little bit of equity to the world of fitness,” Leyden and Lonsky plan to use an income-based membership model. The gym would welcome up to 12 people into the studio at a time for classes which will take place about four times per day, with a total of approximately 24 classes per week.
The proposal received many emails in favor of the studio, but there was some opposition to the endeavor. Some community members worry about the noise the music from the classes will generate. Ithaca-Tompkins County Transportation Council’s Fernando de Aragon voiced his concerns about increased traffic congestion the studio could bring to Fall Creek.
Leyden conceded that there will be some noise impact, but that it would not reach “an unreasonable level or a level that would not be allowed by the city.”
Serviente and the gym coaches recently did sound testing with some of the concerned neighbors, playing the music at a noise level 30% higher than would be played during classes. The testing failed to produce a noticeable ruckus, which quelled the fears of many neighbors.
The gym owners also addressed the congestion concerns:
“We built in 15 minutes in between each of our classes to allow members to exit and enter so that there's less overlap in the parking lot to avoid some of that congestion,” Leyden said. “Our plan is not to grow beyond what the neighborhood could sustain.”
Although they heeded the potential noise and traffic impacts raised by concerned neighbors, the board members generally supported the proposal.
“I appreciate that you're bringing this business, and I feel that [Serviente’s] description of the sound testing was compelling,” board member Mitch Glass said. “...I don't think the fitness studio is going to create some of the traffic that keeps getting implied.”
Emily Petrina expressed her appreciation for the noise tests conducted and outreach done for the neighbors.
After slightly modifying the conditions of the special permit, noise constraints, and the class size, the board granted Leyden and Lonsky the special permit in a 4-0 unanimous decision.
401 E. State/Martin Luther King Jr. St.
The State Street Apartments, the proposed 347 unit and 340,000 square-foot apartment complex, hit a “milestone” at the meeting, with the board granting the project preliminary approval. At the meeting, Brian Bouchard stood in for Jeff Githens as the McKinley Development Company representative.
Due to a delayed meeting, the Board of Zoning Appeals has yet to approve the project’s variance request, which a final site plan approval requires. The planning board, however, can grant preliminary approval.
There were still a few loose ends that the board wanted to see resolved with the project. The members requested material samples, more detailed landscaping plans, and more images of the building. Bouchard said that he took no exception to any of the updated conditions.
The board granted preliminary approval, which passed 4-0. The intent is for the McKinley Development Company to return before the board at its meeting next month, hopefully with a variance approved by the BZA.
510 W State/MLK Jr Blvd
After last month’s meeting, Visum Development had unfinished business to resolve regarding concerns about construction externalities and unsettled foundation decisions. This month, the representatives delivered better articulated noise ordinances and a firm decision to use CMC foundations for the 58-unit affordable housing project.
Board member McKenzie Jones expressed that she was “glad” that Visum made the decision to use CMC foundations, a less invasive substitute to traditional deep foundations for buildings.
In terms of the noise concerns, the board has struggled to effectively balance potential noise inconveniences broached by neighbors with the benefits the project will offer to the community. Affordable to households making 50‐ to 80‐percent of the area median income, the building would help fill a need for affordable housing in the area.
The board unanimously passed a negative declaration on the environmental review and supported a BZA recommendation for the project.
407 Cliff Street
Linc Morse presented before the planning board for the 407 Cliff Street project, which plans to convert an industrial building into a multi‐use building with residential rentals, retail space, and small conference and lounge spaces.
Morse shared site improvements and modifications to the project, which include more parking areas, new building facades, garden spaces, and two modern cottages. The majority of the discussion was dedicated to addressing neighborhood concerns, however.
During the public hearing, West Hill resident George Frantz voiced his opposition to the project. In addition to citing traffic concerns, he shared his belief that the mixed-use project is incompatible with a residential neighborhood and fails to comply with the city Comprehensive Plan.
“This rezoning reformalizes a long standing incompatible non conforming land use within a residential neighborhood, a neighborhood already under stress from nearly 15,000 cars and trucks per day passing through it,” he said.
Morse and his partners with STREAM Collaborative responded to these concerns.
“We are trying to create an adaptive reuse that we think is the best use of the site,” Craig Modisher said. “Why tear something down just to create something newer and bigger?”
“We are stakeholders here, and we are locals,” Morse said. “What we’re proposing is really nice.. We have something that belongs to the neighborhood.”
Morse, who shared his plans to reside in and be the on-site manager of the property, also cited projected arrival and departure statistics to address fears about the site’s potentially disruptive traffic patterns.
Overall, the board was receptive to the plan and appreciated the time Morse took to address the comments. The board requested more information about traffic from the Department of Transportation. Once a few more materials are gathered, the project can undergo its complete environmental review, which could potentially be completed next month.
As additional business, the board plans to dedicate time to discussing the status and progress of the ongoing construction projects in the county. The Planning and Development Board will hold its next meeting on August 24 at 6:00 p.m. in City Hall.
