ITHACA, NY -- N. Plain Street will be closed at the 300 block on Tuesday, Jan. 5 in Ithaca while construction crews work to terminate water and sewer service and restore water services. Work will begin at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to end by 3:30 p.m. The road will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the work.
For additional information contact: Matt Sledjeski or Scott Gibson, DPW, Water & Sewer Division (607) 272-1717
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.