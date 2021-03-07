ITHACA, NY -- The former Planet Fitness at the mall has a new life as Pickleball Mania, a new business venture opened by a woman who wished to be identified as Petunia Pickle.
“That’s how everyone knows me,” she said.
Pickleball Mania opened in December after Petunia recognized the space could fill a need in Ithaca’s pickleball community.
“When the [YMCA] reopened, their hours were just really inconvenient for pickleball,” she said. “Nobody’s going to get up at 6 a.m. for pickleball. So I decided it was time for us to have our own facility.”
She also noted that when the weather is nice, Cass Park offers great pickleball courts to play on. But unpredictable weather and long winters means that’s not always a viable option. Petunia was at the mall to get COVID tested when she saw how empty the place looked, and when she saw the old Planet Fitness space, she was inspired.
“It only took three weeks to get open,” she said. “Ithaca has a number of pickleball players already…so it’s been a pouring in of people and it’s been good.”
Petunia said she’s worked hard over the years to grow pickleball in Ithaca after falling in love with it in Florida. She was down south about a decade ago helping a friend who needed assistance after being injured in an accident when she was introduced to the sport.
“Slowly but surely I have been organizing here in Ithaca,” she said. “I teach pickleball at GIAC, at Kendal […] it’s just been chipping away. You get more people and then they know more people. We have more people who play here every day.”
One of Petunia’s favorite things about pickleball is that it is a family sport.
“It’s very community oriented,” she said. “I want a place where father and son or mother and daughter can play. I want families to play together.”
She said she also wants to focus on expanding pickleball to the youth community in Ithaca, especially children of color.
“I am committed to getting people of color to play, because right now, I’m it,” she said. “When I was at GIAC there were so many kids who wanted to play, and the good thing about this facility is it’s bus accessible. So I’m really pushing youth.”
Petunia is a certified instructor and offers lessons for anyone who wants to learn to play or work on improving their game.
“You need to learn the game and have a good pickleball IQ,” she said. “It’s not just about bang bang, it’s about strategy. When you look at this game you don’t think it’s about strategy, but no, if you want to be competitive you have to know how to play. That’s what fuels me.”
The hours are 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 5–9 p.m. Monday–Thursday. She said people can just show up or call ahead and she’ll take schedules. It’s $7 for a drop in session, or $70/month memberships for unlimited play. The 18,000 sq. ft. facility has four standard-sized courts and another smaller one.
Petunia said she looks forward to the community she’s building at Pickleball Mania.
“There are a number of people here who have families, and I tell them, ‘bring your kids!’” Petunia said. “The space is so big that while you’re playing we can find other things for them to do. It doesn’t mean they can’t be with one another. So I want people to feel like they can come in and bring their kids as well.”
