CMCSendOff_CM-4.jpg
Casey Martin

Residents of Tompkins County showed up, while socially distancing, on Wednesday morning to see two buses of healthcare workers off as they left Cayuga Medical Center and headed to New York City to help in hospitals there. 

Photos: Health care workers from Cayuga Health headed to New York City

1 of 12

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.