ITHACA, NY -- A “college-aged” person was hit with a projectile from an airsoft or pellet gun while walking on University Avenue, according to Ithaca police. The person was walking on the sidewalk in the 600 block of University Avenue when they were struck in the leg and injured from a projectile that was shot out of a maroon SUV.
The perpetrator was described only as wearing a green/gray ski mask. Ithaca police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently being released. Anyone with information about the assault should contact the Ithaca Police Department.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
