ITHACA, NY -- A person was rescued from Ithaca Falls on Tuesday evening at 6:50 p.m. Ithaca Fire Department was called to the area for a person in the water, and upon arrival found a person trapped on the ice in the creek. Firefighters in ice rescue suits got to the person, provided medical care and packaged them for removal from the ice and water. Their care was then transferred to Bangs Ambulance paramedics. Guthrie Air flew them by helicopter to a regional hospital.
IFD said the conditions were treacherous with moving water, ice, darkness and very cold temperatures. Temperatures were in the teens around that time. The person’s condition is not currently available.
