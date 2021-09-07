ITHACA, NY -- A person died after drowning in the inlet in the area of 100 South Fulton St. on Sept. 4 at 1 p.m., according to the Ithaca Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was pronounced dead on the scene. The drowning appears to be accidental and not the result of a criminal act. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.
