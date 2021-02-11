The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is announcing that individuals with a comorbidity or underlying condition seeking the COVID-19 vaccine may use a self-attestation form to establish eligibility. Starting February 15, New York State is allowing local health departments to vaccinate individuals with comorbidities based on available supply.
TCHD has published a PDF self-attestation form that individuals can sign and bring to the vaccination site to confirm comorbidity or underlying condition eligibility, individuals do not need a letter from their doctors in Tompkins County. Printed copies of the self-attestation form will also be made available at the vaccination site.
TCHD is still awaiting confirmation from New York State on the number of doses that will be made available for people with comorbidities. Once an allocation is confirmed, TCHD will communicate to the public through a press release, on the TCHD website, and through an email update and Swift911.
TCHD will be prioritizing those who are age 65 and older and have an eligible comorbidity with any allocation for comorbid populations. Currently prioritized eligibility groups are indicated on the TCHD website.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “Individuals with comorbidities and those in older age groups are at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. Getting this population more widely vaccinated will protect our most vulnerable community members.” Kruppa continued, “We’ve developed this attestation form to simplify the process and remove additional barriers to accessing the vaccine.”
For local updates and information, check the TCHD website.
