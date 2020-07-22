The Ithaca Police Department announced today that an accident at the intersection of West Seneca Street and North Meadow Street has sent one person to the hospital.
The incident occurred around 10:41 a.m., and the pedestrian struck by the car was transported to Cayuga Medical Center by Bangs Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
"No tickets have been issued at this time," said Sgt. David Amaro of IPD. "The accident is still being investigated."
Witnesses of the accident are asked to contact IPD.
