ITHACA, NY -- A person was hit and killed by a commercial box truck on Nov. 5. Just after 10 a.m. police responded to the accident in the 700 block of South Meadow Street in front of Tops. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
Several additional resources assisted at the scene including Bang's Ambulance, Ithaca Fire Department, Ithaca Police Traffic Reconstruction Team, Ithaca Police Investigations Division, and NY State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit. The area was closed for a few hours.
No tickets have been issued. The name of the deceased is not being released.
