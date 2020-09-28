ITHACA, N.Y.– Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance responded vehicular accident involving a pedestrian at the 100 block of N. Meadow Street on Saturday evening.
According to the police report, the pedestrian who was struck by the vehicle was conscious upon after the incident and was being attended to by medics before being transported to a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle was also on-scene and without injury. The block was shut down for approximately 30 minutes.
Police say their investigation of the accident has led them to conclude the following:
The operator of the vehicle was eastbound on 600 W State/MLK Jr. St., had a green arrow and was making a left hand turn onto 100 N. Meadow St. The pedestrian was crossing the north side of the intersection of Meadow St from East to West and was in the crosswalk, but had a Do Not Cross Signal. Both the operator and the pedestrian were found to have fault in the cause of the crash.
The pedestrian is not believed to have life threatening injuries at this time. No traffic tickets have been issued and the names of the involved parties will not be released at this time.
