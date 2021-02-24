ITHACA, NY -- The Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC) heard feedback from the public at their Feb. 17 meeting about the Ithaca Energy Code Supplement, or the green building code. The comments ranged from praise to constructive criticism, with many people wanting the city to move faster toward its end goal of carbon neutrality.
“We need to raise our standards by strengthening the proposed green building policy,” Cornell student Hannah Brodsky said. “We shouldn’t be rewarding buildings for decreasing energy emissions if they’re still using fossil fuels […] We should address the issue now by incentivizing developers to use alternative energy now.”
Resident Doug Brittain focused on the reliance of electricity in the code, stating that it may not always be the answer for efficiency.
“I would like to emphasize that electrification is not a solution to global warming,” he said. “There are situations where it can help, but it also hurts when it adds more CO2. There are a couple underlying problems, one is that the grid isn’t very green — 80% of it is dirty power.”
Resident Vivek Iyer, however, found the supplement a little too intrusive and worried about the effect it could have on the cost of homeownership.
“I would like to reemphasize the significant thought put into the cost side of things, and how it will impact housing affordability,” he said. “That’s a big concern of mine. I’m concerned it will increase the cost of homeownership for middle class families. My other concern is that some of the proposed rules are a little too far reaching.”
Colden Proe was one of quite a few residents who spoke up in favor of moving the timeline up to try to achieve the city’s goals faster.
“I don’t think this goal can be reached because enactment of the policy has been so delayed, and weakened as it’s been delayed,” he said. “I ask that you continue to prioritize the green building policy and eliminate the six-month grace period before its implementation. Developers have had enough time to prepare for its enactment.”
Irene Weiser suggested enacting the code with the 2025 standards right from the get-go.
“Climate is changing faster than we are, I can’t say it more clearly,” she said. “We have precious little time and really need to accelerate the timeline.”
Nick Goldsmith, the sustainability coordinator for both the city and town of Ithaca, said that while the municipalities don’t have to be in sync, the town of Ithaca is open to advancing the timeline.
Chair Seph Murtagh said that moving the timeline up is something he would like to do given how urgent the fight against climate change has become. Committee member Donna Fleming, however, wasn’t sure if it was worth it if the electric grid isn’t clean energy.
Goldsmith clarified that the grid is quickly getting cleaner, and that he thinks it would be worth it.
“It’s worth it today, very very worth it to reduce carbon emissions,” he said. “Upstate, we have a pretty substantial portion of our electricity produced by hydropower.”
Ian Shapiro, the founder and senior consulting engineer at Taitem Engineering who helped put the supplement together, agreed with Goldsmith.
“Even in the last 10 years, the grid has become dramatically cleaner. It’s striking to see how much cleaner it is today,” he said. “It’s moving extremely fast. There are very large community solar arrays being planned and being built, and hundreds of megawatts of wind energy being planned. It’s happening fast, and the typical building will be around for at least 50 years and most of its life will be with clean energy.”
However, while Shapiro and Goldsmith seemed to support speeding up the process, they thought jumping to the 2025 standards could be too much.
“If we were to adopt 2025 now, we’re basically going to the equivalent of 70-80% of reduction of emissions now. It’s complicated. I think [Goldsmith] and I would need to go back and do some redesign, because it’s partially predicated on the grid being so much cleaner by 2025.”
Committee member Laura Lewis said that while she would love to see the changes immediately, she understands the drawbacks and suggested moving it less dramatically, such as to the 2023 timeline. Goldsmith agreed.
“I support that strategy of advancing the timeline, not by five years but by two,” he said. “I think that would give us time for code inspectors, developers and anyone else to get used to it and prepare for the change. I think it’s more feasible.”
Fleming reiterated, however, that she wasn’t necessarily in favor of an accelerated timeline.
“I don’t want to make things worse by depending more on the electric grid until the grid is cleaner,” she said.
Ultimately, there is more discussion to be had amongst the PEDC and the Common Council before adopting and implementing the Ithaca Energy Supplement Code.
