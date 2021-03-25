ITHACA, NY -- The Planning and Economic Development Committee officially voted to send the Ithaca Energy Code Supplement on to Common Council at its March 17 meeting. The committee again expressed an interest in moving the timeline forward, but it remains to be seen what will be agreed upon by the council.
Ian Shapiro, the founder and senior consulting engineer at Taitem Engineering who helped put the supplement together, said that there are arguments for both speeding up the timeline and keeping it as is.
“You know, I think it’s pretty simple. If we accelerate, we’ll reduce carbon emissions faster. The argument for orderly transition is to test it,” he said. We’ve been testing it for years, but at the same time this is brand new for the city and the town so there will likely need to be tweaks.”
The town of Ithaca has also discussed accelerating the timeline, which currently aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2030. Nick Goldsmith, the sustainability coordinator for both the city and town, said he thinks the town is looking at moving it up by a year or two.
“I’m comfortable with that,” he said. “A more moderate acceleration than five years seems to be a good strategy.”
Committee chair Seph Murtagh said he’d be happy to move forward with shifting the timeline by two years, meaning the 2023 standards would go into effect once the code is passed. Other members agreed with that timeline.
“People who have been pushing us to do this recognize how fast everything changes,” Murtagh said. “They realize how quickly the world is changing and the market is changing.”
Committee member Donna Fleming noted that the code is fairly complicated, and asked if the city would need to hire more staff to implement it. However, JoAnn Cornish, the director of planning and development, said she doesn’t see that happening at this point.
“We’ve been bringing inspectors along with us,” she said. “We do plan to have training sessions, and so far we don’t see having to hire additional staff, but that remains to be seen. There is some concern it may add work to the inspectors’ jobs, but I think we can handle it in the routine inspections and routine analysis of the plans people submit.”
At this point, Goldsmith said the plans the city and town are working on have essentially identical standards in their codes.
