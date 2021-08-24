ITHACA, NY -- City officials engaged in their first real discussion recently about passing a Good Cause Eviction, or Right to Renew law. At its core, the law aims to give tenants who want to renew their lease the right to do so, unless a landlord can prove they have a good cause not to.
The Good Cause Eviction language can get a bit confusing because the law is actually referring to landlords not giving tenants an option to renew a lease, rather than evicting them through a legal process before the end of the lease contract. This becomes an issue for tenants especially when they’re on month-to-month leases and can essentially be left without a home with little-to-no notice. The law also seeks to protect tenants from landlord retaliation from actions such as organizing with other tenants or demanding repairs.
The Planning and Economic Development Committee discussed the Right to Renew law at its Aug. 18 meeting, where they agreed there were still some aspects of the legislation to be worked on. The law in front of them was submitted by the Ithaca Tenants Union and committee chair Seph Murtagh thought it could be closer to the legislation that was recently passed in Albany.
“When I first looked at what Albany passed, I thought it was something we could work with as a starting point,” Murtagh said. “My preference would be something that looks like the Albany legislation but is tweaked toward Ithaca.”
He added that one of his concerns about the legislation is that it could lead to landlords who are much more strict about who they rent to.
“That means potentially upgrading properties and making them more expensive,” he said. “It’s a concern just because it could result in a lack of lower income housing in the city.”
Murtagh added he also worried it could cause more AirBnbs or other short-term rentals to pop up, and that he doesn’t want any new legislation designed to protect long-term tenants to negatively impact student renters.
“That’s not to say we couldn’t figure out a way to make this legislation accommodate that, but I don’t want to cause chaos for the thousands of students who come here to go to school and sign one-year leases,” he said.
Alderperson Cynthia Brock said she sees the legislation as guaranteeing tenants the right to renew, but it is up to them if they choose to exercise that right or not.
“It would still allow the student-focused cycling in and out where they wouldn’t exercise their option, but they would have that option,” she said.
She added that she thought tenants being more careful about who they rent to would be beneficial to the community.
“If there’s an onus on the landlord to be more selective to do the screening, engage with tenants, give them an opportunity to correct behavior that’s not acceptable […] I think this is a wonderful improvement,” she said.
With the committee seeking improvement to the legislation proposed, they decided to bring back something that looks more like the Albany legislation next month to vote on to circulate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.