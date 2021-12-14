ITHACA, NY -- The Right to Renew legislation (or Good Cause legislation) discourse has come to a pause in Ithaca — for now. After months of conversation between members of the Planning and Economic Development Committee and the public, the committee decided that it makes the most sense to wait and hear what the state and attorney general’s office decides regarding similar legislation in Beacon, New York in the Hudson Valley.
Back in September, the city of Beacon’s mayor Lee Kyriacou said the city’s attorney didn’t believe the city has the authority to adopt the legislation as the state has pre-emptive control over tenant-landlord agreements and regulations. Beacon put in for an opinion from the attorney general but has yet to hear back.
“It makes sense at this time to wait for that opinion,” committee member Cynthia Brock said. “If it’s determined the power is vested in the state, those of us who support Good Cause would reach out to state legislators and urge adoption […] If local municipalities do have the power to enact laws of this nature, that would be the opportune time to engage in a vacancy study and provide a foundation to indicate to our landlords and community that the purpose of enacting Good Cause legislation would enable the city to achieve our larger societal goal, which is the opportunity to expand rent stabilization and reduce housing instability.”
Committee Chair Seph Murtagh, who will no longer be a member when his term expires Jan. 1, agreed that it made the most sense to wait for that opinion.
In other, but related, business, committee member Patrick Mehler proposed a bill that would eliminate landlords’ and tenants’ abilities to waive the 60-day minimum waiting period to offer and sign a lease renewal. The bill also increases that minimum to 180 days, which Mehler said he came up with because it’s the most amount of time he could give renters without hurting a landlord’s ability to rent out to students. There has been much discussion around the fact that many Collegetown landlords ask for lease renewals just weeks into a student’s tenancy.
Committee member Donna Fleming said they had tried to fix this issue years ago, but allowing the waiver of the clause had “made things crazy.”
“We need to make things stricter so landlords cannot pressure tenants to renew their lease two months in,” Fleming said.
Brock added that she didn’t think the language in the legislation should be geared toward students in particular.
“We should be looking at legislation from a land use and human rights perspective, not catering to undergraduate students between 17 and 21 and whatever behavior we assume will follow because of that,” she said.
She added that while she agrees with giving tenants the opportunity to live in a place in earnest before asking for a lease renewal, she worried that 180 days would be cutting it too tight for the leases that are less than a full year.
“If you have a nine-month lease but can’t show the property for the first six months, that leaves only three months for the landlord to do that,” Brock said. “We need to be sensitive to the fact there are nine-month leases and 10-month leases. We could have a tiered system, maybe.”
Murtagh expressed concern that the legislation could force lease renewals into a more narrow window which would drive competition, but Mehler said that’s what is already happening.
Ultimately, the committee decided to circulate the legislation to solicit feedback.
