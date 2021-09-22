ITHACA, NY -- The Right to Renew legislation was back in front of the Planning and Economic Development Committee on Sept. 15 after the group decided it needed more work at last month’s meeting. Taylor Moon and Genevieve Rand from the Ithaca Tenants Union were also on hand to give data and anecdotal evidence from their experience working with the city’s most vulnerable tenants. Right to Renew legislation aims to protect tenants from losing their homes by guaranteeing them the option to renew their lease except under specific circumstances such as non-payment of rent. It also protects tenants from retaliation by landlords due to things like demanding repairs or organizing with other tenants.
According to Moon, displacement is the most common reason tenants reach out to the Tenants Union for help. He said that 72% of displacement cases are explicitly related to non-renewal in one form or another.
“It’s very much a real threat for people in Ithaca right now,” Moon said. “I think it’s easy to get caught up in hypotheticals of whether legislation like this would create some potential for abuse, but I would challenge everyone to focus on what is being supported by the data, which is that it’s a prevalent problem happening to people in Ithaca.”
Rand added that this fear of non-renewal causes tenants to forgo asserting their rights to things like repairs because they’re afraid they’ll be labeled as a problem tenant. She added that while there is theoretically defense for retaliation by landlords, the burden of proof falls on the tenant and requires legal representation, something that is often outside of people’s financial means.
Moon said he had recently spoken to one tenant at Chestnut Hill who received a non-renewal notice due to upcoming renovations.
“Because of a disability he can’t drive and is dependent on public transportation,” he said. “He cannot afford anything more than Chestnut Hill. He’s never done anything to provoke eviction — he’s paid rent on time, been respectful of his neighbors and never done damage to the unit.”
There is some discussion about prohibiting non-renewal or eviction for redevelopment. A concern, particularly in Ithaca, is the housing market is so tight and so expensive, there often aren’t any other options for a lot of tenants. Rand said she worked with an elderly woman with a disability whose landlord decided they weren’t going to renew her lease. Rand said the landlord shut off her water and electricity, stole her cat and banged on her doors at all hours of the night. It took her three months to find a place that would take her section 8 housing voucher.
Moon added that many of the tenants he’s spoken to are elderly people and disabled people.
“A lot of these people are incredibly vulnerable and at high risk of becoming homeless,” he said.
Rand explained the Right to Renew legislation as a redistribution of power from landlords to tenants.
“While there can be ruffled feathers whenever tenants get more power, it’s ultimately better for us as a class of people,” she said. “We should never give up the opportunity for more power over our circumstances. Our lives will never be worse off for it.”
The legislation in front of the PEDC removes sale of property and improvement of property as “good causes” for eviction, it establishes protection against eviction through dramatic rent increases and requires landlords to provide tenants with a renewal lease at least two times.
Committee member Donna Fleming said she can’t support the bill for “theoretical reasons.”
“We can’t force people to renew a contract that has come to its legally and mutually agreed upon termination date,” she said.
However, committee member Laura Lewis said the goal of the bill is to protect people with the least amount of resources from unscrupulous landlords.
Committee chair Seph Murtagh said he doesn’t see it as stepping in about a contract, he views it as the state laying out the ways that a landlord can revoke tenancy, and saying that as long as those things aren’t happening the tenant has the right to renew.
“It’s getting after [the scenarios] where you have a tenant in a home for 20 years and out of the blue they have to uproot their entire lives because the landlord decided to sell or renovate and rent for a much higher cost,” Murtagh said. “It happens all the time. I do think if we pass this not everyone will understand it, but at the very least it will give tenants the knowledge of their rights and give them the ability to pursue them in court.”
Committee member Cynthia Brock agreed with Murtagh and said it’s about providing housing stability and stability for families.
“The anxiety that goes through an individual when they’re uncertain if they can stay in their home is destabilizing,” she said. “75% of our population faces that unvertainty every single year […] So this is extending to individuals and ensuring them if you do things right and abide by lease terms, you can be assured you will be offered a lease renewal [and] the rent will increase at an affordable rate.”
The legislation was approved for circulation and public input and will be back in front of the committee next month.
