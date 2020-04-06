Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that all schools throughout New York State would be ordered closed through April 29 in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak. All schools in Tompkins County had previously been closed through April 13.
The action was announced at Cuomo's daily press briefing on Monday, a daily event that has become the primary source of information on New York's coronavirus response over the last several weeks. The virus has killed nearly 5,000 people as of Monday mid-day.
According to a letter sent by Ithaca City School District Superintendent Luvelle Brown last week, the district will initiate Distance Learning 2.0 upon an announcement of an extended closing. Brown said that phase is scheduled to begin on April 13, which will include virtual classes and assignments.
The goals of Distance Learning 2.0 are: "to provide our students with a truly engaging and empowering academic distance learning experience, to ensure our students have access to appropriate social and emotional content, skills and strategies, and to support our educators so that they have the ability to manage their own lives while planning and teaching through a distance learning approach."
How this impacts businesses will likely become more clear in the coming weeks, though it certainly won't help matters, something Cuomo acknowledged. Unemployment claims have skyrocketed since the initial pause was put into place on March 22, and restrictions have grown more and more stringent in the time since then. Even before that, Tompkins County Administrator Jason Molino had declared a state of emergency that included school closings until April 13.
“I know what it does to the economy, but as I said from day one, I am not going to choose between public health and economic activity,” Cuomo said during the press briefing.
