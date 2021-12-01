Starting approximately on Friday, December 3, 2021, the Cayuga Waterfront Trail will be closed along the Wastewater Treatment Plant property, between the Farmers’ Market and the footbridge over Cascadilla Creek (near Willow Ave). Trail users that cross Route 13 at Dey Street will be able to access Willow Ave toward the golf course and Stewart Park.
This work is expected to end by the new year.
With oversight provided by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Electric and Gas is working on remedial construction by contract at the former manufactured gas plant site formerly located at the current site of the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Facility (IAWWTF) on Third Street in Ithaca, New York. The remedy will consist of installation of a subsurface non-aqueous phase liquid migration barrier wall which consists of steel sheet piles driven approximately 40 feet into the ground along the northern boundary of the former MGP and long-term operation of a network of NAPL monitoring and recovery wells. Full details of the remedy are provided in the NYS Record of Decision dated March 31, 2011 available here https://www.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/755006/. Some site restoration work may be scheduled for the spring 2022.
