Ithaca’s Common Council has approved lease changes that would allow the Ithaca Farmers Market to rent out about 50 spaces in the parking lot at Steamboat Landing for use as a park and ride location, reportedly for commuters going to Corning.
Specific spots will not be assigned for the commuters, and this use will only be allowed on weekdays when the Farmers Market is not in operation.
The change required a multistep process due to the manner in which the location is administered. The City owns Steamboat Landing and leases the location to the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency (IURA), which in turn leases it to the Ithaca Farmers Market.
Nels Bohn, director of the IURA, eased mild concerns raised by Council members regarding potential City liabilities regarding this use, noting that the agreements require that the Ithaca Farmers Market and any potential operator of a park and ride operation carry insurance coverage that will provide protection for the City.
Council members voiced support for the plan, acknowledging that this was a currently underused parking location that could now be used to help reduce auto use in the City.
